The Boston Bruins are dealing with an understaffed blue line.

Thanks to a chippy end to Monday’s win over the Washington Capitals, the B’s currently are without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug.

McAvoy left Monday’s game late in the third period after taking a big hit from T.J. Oshie with Washington’s net empty and the Bruins up by three. Krug left in the second after Tom WIlson leveled him. That hit put Krug on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, with Steven Kampfer being recalled on an emergency basis as a result (though Kampfer was sent back down Saturday, according to CapFriendly Transactions)

Both defensemen are considered day-to-day, and head coach Bruce Cassidy shared the latest on the two Saturday.

“Both in here today,” Cassidy said. “Feeling better, but didn’t skate obviously so they’re not going to play (Sunday), which we didn’t expect. We thought originally day-to-day probably meant a couple of games, so my guess is next week we’ll have a better idea once they’re on the ice. I think Torey — they both may skate tomorrow or Monday, not probably with the team, but at least get out there and see how they progress from there.”

The Bruins will play the Buffalo Sabres at home Sunday before making a quick trip to New Jersey for a New Years Eve matinee with the Devils on Tuesday.

