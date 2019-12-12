The Major League Baseball offseason officially is underway and we already have some massive contracts and plenty of questions.

Three big names reportedly have agreed to big contracts: Stephen Strasburg with the Washington Nationals on a massive seven-year, $245 million deal, Gerrit Cole broke records with a nine-year, $324 million contract and Anthony Rendon with the same deal as Strasburg, just with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Red Sox haven’t made any large moves just yet, but there still are plenty of questions surrounding what Boston’s lineup will look like come 2020. Of course, one of the biggest question marks is what the future holds for Mookie Betts. The All-Star right fielder will become a free agent after next season, and he’s made it pretty clear he has every intention to test the free-agent market.

Many have wondered whether the Sox will trade him before the deadline or offer him a big-money contract to remain in Boston. Neither has happened, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom didn’t offer too much insight on the situation.

“Obviously over the course of time there have been a lot of conversations,” he said Wednesday, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “Just because those conversations haven’t resulted in a deal, I don’t think it’s fair to say that he hasn’t been open to it.”

It certainly will be interesting to see what’s next for Betts, whether that’s Boston or elsewhere, and to see what kind of contract he ultimately ends up with.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images