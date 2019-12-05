The Patriots are 10-2 on the season, but there still are plenty of questions to answer when it comes to whether New England will reach another Super Bowl come February.

New England has struggled at the receiver position and hasn’t given quarterback Tom Brady the arsenal of weapons he is used to. Of course, there also was Rob Gronkowski retiring, leaving a big (literally) hole in the offense. And while Brady hasn’t looked as good as he has in year’s past, Colin Cowherd is convinced he’s not the problem.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head reacted Wednesday to Brady being ranked No. 10 in Pro Football Focus’ Top-10 Graded Passers. Cowherd said he believed the 42-year-old isn’t the problem, it’s the fact he’s unable to overcome what the problem actually is at his age.

“This is what we’ve been saying. this is what my eyes tell me. Tom Brady’s not the problem, but at 42 he’s no longer capable of taking a B-minus offensive line, C-minus wide receivers, D-plus tight ends and B running backs, he’s not now, at 42, able to overcome that and take them to a different area,” he said. “There’s only three guys in the NFL, to me, that can: Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. … we’ve seen those guys overcome issues. … Do not include Aaron Rodgers with that. … he can’t overcome a two-and-a-half hour flight to a road game.”

So what is the issue?

“The issue is (Bill) Belichick.”

Oh?

“Nineteen years, he can’t draft skill people. In 19 years … he has drafted one skill person … running back, tight end, receiver who has made a Pro Bowl: Gronk. That’s it. … New England simply doesn’t draft skill people very well.”

"Gronk is the only skill player in 19 years Belichick has drafted that's a Pro Bowler… New England simply doesn't draft skill people very well." @ColinCowherd reacts to Tom Brady being ranked 10th in @PFF's Top 10 Graded Passers: pic.twitter.com/BSLTFxNrCi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 4, 2019

Well, when he puts it that way it makes sense. Belichick has been known to make something out of nothing. But the offense is a huge question heading into the Patriots’ Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The defense has been a bright spot all season, but had trouble with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

New England no longer controls its fate over home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. And winning the rest of the way certainly would help as it tries to lock up another AFC East title. But there still are problems that need to be addressed. And it wouldn’t hurt if Brady got a little help.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images