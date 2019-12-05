Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown’s 31 points led the Boston Celtics over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at TD Garden, but it was one postgame line that may have stolen the show.

Amid a flurry of 3-pointers, Brown was seen blowing kisses toward the Heat bench. Of course, the question came up following Boston’s 15th win, and his answer was hysterical.

“Yeah, that was for Kelly (Olynyk),” Brown said with a smile. “I don’t know if he was over there, but that was for Kelly. … That’s my guy. It’s all love. Kelly’s my guy. … One of Boston’s finest. … He said I was going to miss, so I sent that kiss over to him.”

A reporter then asked, “Did he see the kiss?”

“I don’t know. He felt it, though,” Brown replied.

Brown was 5-of-9 from deep Wednesday, further proving his doubters wrong.

“People like to say I’m a non-shooter. So when I make it, (blowing kisses is) my gift to them.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images