The Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” matchup features two 6-6 teams who, despite having the same record, are in very different playoff positions.

Soldier Field will play host to the first matchup of the week, with the Chicago Bears taking on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys currently own the fourth seed in the NFC since they lead the disastrous NFC East by one game over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears, meanwhile, are two games out of the second wild card spot since the 8-4 Minnesota Vikings currently hold the sixth seed.

Neither side has been particularly impressive this season, but despite that, this week is huge for both teams — who are in a position now where they more or less need to win out.

Here’s how and when to watch Cowboys vs. Bears:

Start Time: Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime

