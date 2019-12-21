Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a lot of action in Friday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, but Danny Ainge highlighted one moment that may have been overlooked.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dropped 26 points apiece in Boston’s blowout win over Detroit at TD Garden, the crowd went nuts when Brad Stevens finally put Tacko Fall into the game (with a little help from his daughter) and the C’s were able to lock up their 19th win of the season.

But mixed in with all the excitement also came Romeo Langford’s first career points. The Celtics’ 2019 first-round pick put up two easy points in the first quarter with just over three minutes remaining.

And Ainge had a simple, one-word tweet to sum up how he felt about it.

Langford ended the night with six points.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images