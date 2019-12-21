Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last season, a nagging knee injury seemingly precluded Tom Brady from doing his normal jog down the sidelines during warmups. The pregame strolls typically end with an ecstatic Brady fist pumping toward his fans and/or haters in the stands.

So, with the New England Patriots quarterback nursing a sore elbow, would fans have to settle for diminished theatrics Saturday afternoon?

The answer: a resounding “no.”

Prior to kickoff against the Buffalo Bills, Brady jogged down the sideline at Gillette Stadium and finished with a fist pump that hardly looked hampered by an elbow injury.

Take a look:

Now, this hardly means Brady’s elbow injury is a thing of the past. In fact, new details suggest the ailment is anything but minor.

Furthermore, the Patriots quarterback still could be seen stretching the elbow during warmups.

Brady still seems to be nursing the elbow after every throw during warmups, but not nearly as dramatically as he was last Sunday and during practice this week.#Patriots #Bills — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) December 21, 2019

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a victory over the Bills. Should they lose, the Patriots will need either a victory next week against the Miami Dolphins or a loss by the Bills to earn the division crown.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images