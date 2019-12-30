Mike Gesicki didn’t immediately jump for joy upon scoring the game-winning touchdown Sunday afternoon, and for good reason.

Ryan Fitzpatrick found Gisecki in the back of the endzone for a five-yard score, which gave Miami a 27-24 lead over New England with just 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. It was a seemingly improbable win for the Dolphins, who nixed the Patriots’ first-round bye despite being heavy underdogs.

Gesicki after the game was asked how it felt to score the tide-turning touchdown, and he revealed the overarching hush over Gillette Stadium made him wonder if something might have gone awry.

“Well it was absolutely silent so I didn’t know if there was a penalty or what was going on,” Gesicki said, per a team-provided transcript. “I had to make sure there weren’t any call backs first but it was a great feeling and fun. Like I said earlier, that was just 4 yards and there were a lot of plays that went on before that, a lot of guys who made plays to help us get down there. I was just happy to be able to finish it off and make the play.”

It certainly was a stunner for Patriots fans, who now will have to put the Week 17 loss in the rearview mirror and bring the raucous Saturday night if they want to give their team a true home-field advantage when they square off with the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images