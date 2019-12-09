Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fruit doesn’t hang much lower than it did following Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game.

Kansas City narrowly escaped Gillette Stadium with a victory, as a few controversial calls plagued New England in its second consecutive defeat. Luckily for the Patriots, their tough stretch of games now is over, and the final three contests on their regular-season schedule are relatively light.

Next up on the docket for New England is the 1-11 Bengals, something everyone and their mother pointed out following the AFC Championship Game rematch.

For the second time in 5 years, the #Chiefs force the #Patriots to figuratively and literally move on to Cincinnati. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 9, 2019

Jim Nantz " This Reminds you of 2014. Lost to KC. Belichick said On To Cincinnati. And theyre on to Cincinnati next week" — New England Patriots Football (@TurbanedPatriot) December 9, 2019

On to Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/vTdnZnwTvx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 9, 2019

Chiefs 23, Pats 16 ⬇️ OL, Cannon/Newhouse on FG, Jon Jones ⬆️ J.C. Jackson, Nate Ebner, Tom Brady 🏠 win streak ends at 21 💡Bright spot: Comeback bid 🦓 Tough day for refs 🗣 Fans boo at half 😮🧳 Chiefs equipment late 2️⃣ snaps: N’Keal Harry (hip) 🐅 “On to Cincinnati” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 9, 2019

We’re on to Cincinnati. — Peter Stringer (@peterstringer) December 9, 2019

For those who don’t recall, head coach Bill Belichick uttered the now-famous “On to Cincinnati” phrase after the Patriots were boat raced by the Chiefs in Week 4 of the 2014 season. New England responded with a 26-point win over Cincinnati the following week and only dropped two games the rest of the way en route to a Super Bowl XLIX title.

The Patriots will be looking to make a similar statement this Sunday when they visit Paul Brown Stadium in their final road game of the regular season.

