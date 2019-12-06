Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics might be getting Gordon Hayward back a little sooner than expected.

When the star forward fractured his hand Nov. 9 in San Antonio and promptly underwent surgery, the ideal timeline was him returning for the Celtics’ Christmas Day game against the Toronto Raptors. Updates on Hayward have been positive at every turn, and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Friday that Hayward actually might be able to return prior to that Dec. 25 contest.

Brad Stevens says roughly a 80 percent chance of a pre Xmas return for Hayward — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 6, 2019

That obviously would be a nice addition for the Celtics, who have been playing at a high level all season — even in Hayward’s absence.

Prior to the injury, the 29-year-old looked like he was starting to return to his All-Star form, averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in eight contests.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images