If we told you at the beginning of the NFL season that the Buffalo Bills had a legitimate chance at the AFC East title, you’d probably laugh at us.

Well here we are heading into Week 14 and the Bills have a 9-3 record, good for second in the division behind the 10-2 New England Patriots. Of course, the Patriots are no surprise considering they’ve dominated the league for the last 20 years.

Now, Buffalo doesn’t control its fate for the AFC title, much like New England no longer control its destiny over clinching home-field advantage throughout the course of the playoffs. Both teams will need some help in each aspect.

But let’s take a look at how the Bills can clinch the top spot in the AFC East, with help from Buffalo Rumblings.

The Pats and Buffalo square off in Week 16. If neither team loses until that game and the Bills defeat New England, and the New York Jets the following week and the Pats defeat the Dolphins, then the squads would end its years with identical 13-3 overall records, and the teams would split the season series 1-1 in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

And a New England loss would move it to 5-1 against its division, which would match Buffalo’s division record. If that somehow is the case, then it goes to common games as the tie breaker.

Because the Bills lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles — two of the teams the Patriots defeated — Buffalo would have to defeat the Ravens, who it faces in Week 14, since Baltimore beat New England.

Got all that?

So if Buffalo overcomes Lamar Jackson and Co., it still has a shot at the AFC East’s top spot. If it doesn’t, and the Pats win the remaining games on the schedule, well then Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots club will be on their way to yet another AFC East title.

And if you’re a Bills fan, or just a Patriots hater, you have to hope Buffalo goes undefeated the rest of the way.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images