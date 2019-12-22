Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terry Rozier no longer is a member of the Boston Celtics, but that doesn’t stop him from checking up on his former teammates.

Rozier was sent to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade that helped bring Kemba Walker to Boston. He was vocal about wanting to be a starter — something he wasn’t guaranteed to be in Boston — and signed a three-year deal with the Hornets.

The guard was part of the tumultuous 2018-19 Celtics team that was filled with drama and negative storylines, but Rozier got a fresh start in Charlotte.

But there’s clearly no love lost, as he still stays in touch with his former teammates.

“I’m always following the guys, (Jayson Tatum), (Jaylen Brown), my young guys,” Rozier said prior to Sunday’s game between the C’s and Hornets, per Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb. “(Daniel) Theis, that’s my guy, that’s one of my closest friends in the league. (Marcus) Smart … I’m always checking up on the guys, getting the updates and hoping they are doing great.”

Nice to see he’s still keeping tabs on his old friends.

Rozier is having a nice first season with the Hornets, averaging 17.4 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports