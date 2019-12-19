Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics took down the Mavericks on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, but one Dallas athlete made sure to show some support to Boston star Jayson Tatum.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott proudly represents St. Louis, Mo., just as Tatum has throughout his collegiate and professional career. It was only natural that the two athletes met up before the Celtics returned home to Boston.

Elliott and Tatum exchanged signed jerseys following the game, something that St. Louis fans everywhere likely will enjoy.

Check out the photo, via Tatum’s Snapchat story:

The Celtics look for their second straight win Friday when they welcome the Detroit Pistons to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images