The phrase “walking wounded” was invented for people like Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots receiver has been hampered by foot, chest and shoulder injuries throughout the 2019 season, and now is dealing with a knee ailment ahead of his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And while Edelman is hopeful he can play Sunday afternoon, there still is a chance he misses the game, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Here’s the latest on Edelman:

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman, who had a knee injury added to his ailing shoulder on the report this week, is optimistic about playing today, but the team wants to see him workout in the AM to be sure, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2019

Considering Edelman’s track record, it’s tough to imagine him not suiting up, especially given the Patriots have lost two games in a row and need a victory.

Regardless, situations like the one Edelman is dealing with underscore how badly the Patriots need to clinch a first-round bye.

