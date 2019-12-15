When The Arizona Cardinals released Terrell Suggs on Friday, many — including some former NFL stars — assumed the 37-year-old linebacker somehow would land with the Patriots. However, you probably can ditch the idea of seeing Suggs in a New England Jersey.

In fact, you likely can forget about Suggs if you’re a fan of any team other than the Ravens,

Suggs is “angling” to be claimed by only Baltimore, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing sources. The longtime Raven is eligible to be claimed on waivers at 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

From Schefter’s story:

“Terrell Suggs, released by the Cardinals on Friday and eligible to be claimed on waivers Monday at 4 p.m. ET, will strongly consider not reporting if a team other than the Baltimore Ravens claims him, league sources say.

“Any team that claims Suggs will owe him just over $350,000 for the final two weeks of the regular season. But Suggs doesn’t care about that money; he cares about returning to Baltimore, which is his overwhelming preference.”

It’s hard to blame Suggs on this one. The Ravens are the best team in the NFL, and probably give him the best shot at winning another Super Bowl before he retires.

