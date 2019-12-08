Julian Edelman hears what the haters are saying.

The Patriots haven’t been strangers to criticism in recent seasons, but the volume has been turned up in the 2019 campaign. Some of the chatter is justified, too, as New England’s offense has offered nothing to write home about in recent weeks.

But this is often how it goes in Foxboro. The Patriots will struggle quite a bit before turning it on in the home stretch and staging a deep playoff run. New England historically has been a different team in the winter months, and Edelman on Sunday wanted to remind the Max Kellermans, Colin Cowherds and Jason Whitlocks of this notion.

Edelman and Co. certainly will have to bring their A-game if they want to begin the charge-up process in Week 14, as the Kansas City Chiefs will be hungry to avenge their loss to the Patriots in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images