Marcus Smart is back, it appears.

The Boston Celtics guard has been unable to catch a break this year, as he’s had to battle through or miss time with a myriad of injuries dating back to his Team USA stint this summer. Most recently, he has been out due to an eye infection, which has sidelined him for the last eight games since Dec. 6.

But when the C’s meet the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening at TD Garden, it looks like Smart will be good to go.

When the team released its injury report earlier in the day, Smart was not listed at all. Brad Stevens will address the media before the game, but unless he says otherwise or something changes, all signs point to the 25-year-old being available against Toronto.

In his 20 games (15 starts) this season, Smart is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest in 31.8 minutes.

Tip for C’s-Raptors is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images