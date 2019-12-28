Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sony Michel’s status for Sunday’s regular-season finale now is in doubt.

The New England Patriots running back landed on the team’s injury report Saturday with an illness. He’s one of nine players listed as questionable against the Miami Dolphins.

Michel rushed for a season-high 96 yards on 21 carries last Saturday in a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The 2018 first-round draft pick is averaging nearly a full yard per carry less this season (3.7 compared to 4.5 in 2018) but has run the ball well of late behind an improved offensive line and linebacker/fullback Elandon Roberts.

Michel leads all Patriots rushers with 838 yards on 229 carries with six touchdowns through 15 games. He has yet to miss a game this season and has performed well against the Dolphins in his career, averaging 84 rushing yards per game over three meetings with two touchdowns.

If Michel cannot go against Miami, New England’s backfield would consist of James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and perhaps Damien Harris, who has been active for just two games this season.

The following Patriots players also are listed as questionable:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Terrence Brooks, Groin

LB Shilique Calhoun, Illness

OT Marcus Cannon, Ankle

LB Jamie Collins, Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman, Knee / Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones, Groin

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images