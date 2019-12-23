Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did the Celtics strike gold near the end of the 2019 NBA Draft?

Boston chose guard Tremont Waters with the 51st overall pick in the draft, a selection many wrote off as nothing more than a second-round flier. And although Waters has spent a majority of his rookie season playing in the NBA G League, the LSU product apparently is generating significant interest among NBA scouts and front offices.

Check out these tweets from Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith:

One last name that came up repeatedly talking to front office executives and scouts about the G-League Showcase: Tremont Waters. Water is on a Two-Way with Boston. "He's an NBA backup PG right now. I told our GM to trade for him, because he's better than what we have today." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 23, 2019

Lastly on Tremont Waters from a scout: "I missed on him. Big time. Thought was too small for our league. But he's tough and fast. I don't know what he'll be beyond it, but he's an NBA backup point guard at least. And that's valuable because everyone plays three PGs a night now." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 23, 2019

Waters was awfully impressive in his lone game this season, confidently racking up seven points, two rebounds and three assists in a late-November win over the Sacramento Kings. The 21-year-old has been absolute force in the G League, however, averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the Maine Red Claws.

Whether Waters makes a real impact for the Celtics this season remains to be seen. Perhaps he can be a piece in a trade to acquire the frontcourt depth that Boston desperately needs. Regardless, Waters is someone whom Celtics fans probably should start getting excited about.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images