December 3, 2019 — NESN announced Tuesday that the network and Charlie Moore (@MadFisherman) have agreed to a new multi-year agreement that ensures that Charlie Moore Outdoors will continue to deliver his distinctive trademark entertainment show to NESN viewers.

The Emmy Award-winning show airs Sunday nights at 7 p.m. ET on NESN with multiple replays throughout the week. “Charlie’s a legend,” said Rick Jaffe, NESN VP of Programming & Production. “The stars and athletes love him, our viewers love him, and we love him too,” he added. The show features many of the region’s biggest celebrities, legendary and current professional athletes. Charlie Moore Outdoors has been a staple on NESN for over two decades.

“NESN’s my home, and home for all our fans too,” Moore said. “Given so many athletes love fishing and the outdoors, NESN’s always been a natural home for my show. I’m grateful for everyone’s support and thankful to all the fans of our shows,” he added.

Charlie has been on NESN since 1996, initially as a part of “Front Row,” a NESN sports magazine show, and since 1999 he’s been the host of “Charlie Moore Outdoors.” During that time, he has established himself as the most recognizable outdoor programming host in the region and is widely known across the country as well.

Moore’s production company Mad Fish Productions, in collaboration with the Boston Bruins, has a major role in two other programs that air on NESN. Charlie serves as Host & Executive Producer of the Emmy Award-winning show “Bruins Academy,” the fast-paced educational show that helps teach the game of hockey to young fans that airs Mondays at 5 p.m. He’s also Executive Producer for the Emmy Award-winning Bruins program “Behind the B,” that airs each Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET Each show has encore airings on the network throughout the month. Excerpts, full episodes, and more details about each show are available at nhl.com/bruins/academy/the-show and nhl.com/bruins/fans/behind-the-b.

