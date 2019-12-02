The New England Patriots are in an unfamiliar position.

FanDuel Sportsbook updated the Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl LIV to +350 early Monday morning, shortly after New England lost to the Houston Texans 28-22 at NRG Stadium. Not only did the defeat drop the Patriots’ record to 10-2, they also lost control of their destiny in the battle for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs and shed the “Super Bowl favorites” tag they had carried throughout the season. Holding the tiebreaker and +250 odds, the Baltimore Ravens now lead the Patriots on both fronts.

There's a new favorite to win the Super Bowl 🚨 • Ravens +250

• Patriots +350

• Saints +550

• 49ers +800

• Chiefs +1200

• Seahawks +1200

• Packers +1600

• Vikings +2000

• Cowboys +2500

• Texans +2500 pic.twitter.com/hbptLQeN3K — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 2, 2019

After entering the 2019 NFL season with +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, the Patriots started out 8-0, dropping their lines as low as +200. However, their Week 9 loss to the Ravens, moved the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIV odds to +280. Week 12 proved pivotal, as the Patriots fell to the Texans, and the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers to extend their winning streak to eight games.

The 10-2 records the Patriots, Ravens, 49ers and New Orleans Saints all have are the joint-best in the NFL after Week 13. The “Super Bowl Favorites” race will be just as tight as those for home-field advantage in the AFC and NFC playoffs, meaning each result could alter both the pecking order and the betting odds during the stretch run of the regular season.

