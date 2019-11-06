The New England Patriots’ first loss of the 2019 NFL season didn’t make a big dent in oddsmakers’ belief in their chances for success.
FanDuel Sportsbook updated the Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl LIV to +280 on Tuesday. These latest Super Bowl lines came out two days after the Patriots lost 37-20 in their Week 9 clash, which dropped New England’s record to 8-1. Nevertheless, the Patriots remain the favorite to reign as NFL champions in early February.
The Patriots’ Super Bowl odds were +200 entering the Baltimore game. The loss
The Patriots entered the season with +700 odds to win the Super Bowl. Caesars Palace slashed them to +250 following New England’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets, and five more wins prompted the sportsbook to cut New England’s lines to +200 coming into the Baltimore game.
Although the Ravens have dashed the Patriots’ hopes for an undefeated season, the biggest prize — the Vincent Lombardi Trophy — remains within New England’s reach, as far as oddsmakers are concerned.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images