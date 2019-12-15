Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday was an eventful day as it pertained to the Patriots’ latest controversy.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, New England reportedly soon could be facing stiff punishment after it was revealed the organization captured footage of the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline last week in Cleveland. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer shared a clip of the incident to the masses prior to Patriot-Bengals, and while it checks out with the franchise’s original statement, it certainly doesn’t clear it of wrongdoing.

It remains to be seen what New England’s punishment will be, but the organization reportedly has disciplined the man behind the video. According to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, Dave Mondillo, a full-time employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, was suspended last week.

Here are additional details from Volin:

FYI, to clear up some confusion, I reported on Tuesday that the guy who shot the video is a full-time employee of Kraft Sports and Entertainment. He was suspended last week https://t.co/2is1NSHa1U pic.twitter.com/DMNPjhidfx — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 15, 2019

Given their ongoing struggles as the playoffs near, this surely must be the last thing the Patriots want to deal with.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images