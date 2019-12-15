Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Betting on the Patriots was a full-proof tactic throughout the first half of their season.

The second half of the campaign? Well, that’s been a much different story thus far.

New England entered Week 15 a loser of three of its last five. After an encouraging opening drive Sunday afternoon, the Patriots’ offensive struggles resurfaced, as the reigning Super Bowl champions held a narrow 13-10 halftime lead against the one-win Bengals. The first two quarters at Paul Brown Stadium evidently were the final straw for former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins and his NFL gambling point of view.

Memo to self don’t bet on the Patriots no more this season. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 15, 2019

Somewhere, Max Kellerman and Jason Whitlock are smiling from ear to ear.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images