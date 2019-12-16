Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns are a dumpster fire. There’s no way to sugarcoat it.

The Browns dropped to 6-8 with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, effectively ending their already-slim playoff hopes. To make matters worse, receiver Jarvis Landry was seen feuding with head coach Freddie Ktichens on the sidelines. All of this happened amid ongoing rumors that Odell Beckham Jr. wants out after this season.

Believe it or not, things get even uglier.

Multiple Browns players, including Landry, yelled “come get me” at the Arizona sideline during the game, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver.

Check out this report.

More fallout from the Jarvis Landry tirade during the Browns-Cardinals game: I'm told by two sources that before the game ended, 'multiple' Browns players yelled at the Arizona sideline to 'come get me'–asking to come play for the Cardinals. Landry, I'm told, was one of them. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 16, 2019

Yes, Silver specifies that, in this instance, “come get me” functioned as a plea for the Cardinals to free the Browns players. Still, the possibility that the Browns players really were challenging their opponents can’t be discounted.

Regardless, the Browns are a disaster.

