Former New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended again by the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks, Gordon’s new team, made the announcement Monday, via an NFL spokesperson.

“Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.”

Gordon now has been suspended by the NFL for violating its substances of abuse policy five times, including last season. This could finally be the receiver’s final straw.

Gordon was reinstated for the 2018 season and caught 20 passes for 287 yards with a touchdown in six games for the Patriots before New England placed the receiver on injured reserve with a knee ailment then waived him. Gordon was claimed by the Seahawks and caught seven passes for 139 yards before his latest hiccup.

Gordon caught a 58-yard pass and threw an interception in the Seahawks’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Gordon has played just 63 career games despite entering the NFL in 2012. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons and the majority of the 2014 and 2017 seasons due to suspensions.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images