Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Beast Mode” reportedly is back.

Reports surfaced Monday morning about a potential reunion between Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks. And it appears Christmas came early for Pete Carroll.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lynch agreed to a deal to rejoin his former team and will play in the finale against NFC West-deciding matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Beastmode officially is back in Seattle. Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks have an agreement, and Seattle has a new RB to line up against SF during Sunday night’s NFC-West-deciding showdown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

But this reportedly is not a contract that will extend into next season. Schefter reported it’s just for Week 17 and the postseason.

New/old Seahawks’ RB Marshawn Lynch signed a deal for this year only – the last regular-season game and the postseason, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

Lynch established himself as one of the league’s best running back during his time in Seattle, but hasn’t played since the 2018 season after appearing in just six games for the Oakland Raiders.

Regardless, Lynch should provide a boost to a Seahawks offense that lost Chris Carson to a fractured hip and C.J. Prosise to a broken arm.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images