“Beast Mode” reportedly is back.

Reports surfaced Monday morning about a potential reunion between Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks. And it appears Christmas came early for Pete Carroll.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lynch agreed to a deal to rejoin his former team and will play in the finale against NFC West-deciding matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

But this reportedly is not a contract that will extend into next season. Schefter reported it’s just for Week 17 and the postseason.

Lynch established himself as one of the league’s best running back during his time in Seattle, but hasn’t played since the 2018 season after appearing in just six games for the Oakland Raiders.

Regardless, Lynch should provide a boost to a Seahawks offense that lost Chris Carson to a fractured hip and C.J. Prosise to a broken arm.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images