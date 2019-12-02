Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And just like that, the Kai Forbath era reportedly is over in New England.

The Patriots on Monday waived the kicker after appearing in just one game against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Source: the Patriots have waived K Kai Forbath. In addition, the team claimed DT Albert Huggins off of waivers from the Eagles. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 2, 2019

Forbath, who signed with New England just three days ago, went 1-for-2 on extra points while drilling a 23-yard field goal in the Patirots’ 28-22 loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday night. He addressed the uncertainty of his future with the Pats after the loss, noting he’s been in an emergency situation before.

Nick Folk, who the Pats signed to replace Mike Nugent in October, was released Friday after undergoing an appendectomy, but only was expected to miss a week or two. According to multiple reports, Folk, who was 7-of-9 for field goals, still had a locker Friday.

Patriots need a new kicker, again. It should also be noted that Nick Folk still had a locker last Friday. https://t.co/q3r5MYxhGO — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 2, 2019

Nick Folk still had a locker last week and his recovery from the appendectomy wasn’t supposed to take long. Patriots will either bring him back or move on to kicker No. 5 https://t.co/0SW9EedemK — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) December 2, 2019

It certainly will be interesting to see if the Patriots elect to bring Folk back or bring in their fifth kicker of the season. Since Bill Belichick has taken over in New England, he’s only had three kickers.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images