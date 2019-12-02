And just like that, the Kai Forbath era reportedly is over in New England.

The Patriots on Monday waived the kicker after appearing in just one game against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Forbath, who signed with New England just three days ago, went 1-for-2 on extra points while drilling a 23-yard field goal in the Patirots’ 28-22 loss to the Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday night. He addressed the uncertainty of his future with the Pats after the loss, noting he’s been in an emergency situation before.

Nick Folk, who the Pats signed to replace Mike Nugent in October, was released Friday after undergoing an appendectomy, but only was expected to miss a week or two. According to multiple reports, Folk, who was 7-of-9 for field goals, still had a locker Friday.

It certainly will be interesting to see if the Patriots elect to bring Folk back or bring in their fifth kicker of the season. Since Bill Belichick has taken over in New England, he’s only had three kickers.

