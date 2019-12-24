Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins got off to a blazing start, potting four goals in the first period of Monday’s game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

But things got a little messy in the second.

Boston appeared to go up 5-0 at the 14:54 mark when the Caps scored on their own net on an attempt by Dmitry Orlov to get the puck out to his teammates. The puck instead bounced off Ilya Samsonov’s pads and into the net, but the referees signaled no goal.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy wanted to review the play, because it was pretty clear the puck crossed the line. But the play was deemed non-reviewable. Cassidy, understandably, was less-than-pleased with the ruling. And the NHL detailed why he wasn’t allowed to review the call on the ice.

“The referee informed the Situation Room he blew the play dead prior to the puck crossing the goal line, therefore, this is not a reviewable play,” the league said in an email, per The Boston Globe Matt Porter.

Should the play have been whistled dead? Most likely not. But Boston responded when Charlie Coyle scored his 100th career goal to put the B’s up 5-0 without any controversy.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images