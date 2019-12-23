What a decade this was in New England sports! As we move into the 2020s, join NESN.com in counting down the best moments in New England sports from 2010-2019. (And check out the rest of our “Best of the Decade” content here.)

The 2017 Boston Celtics had no shortage of heart, in large part thanks to Isaiah Thomas.

Everyone knows how loved the 5-foot-9 point guard was during his time in Boston, but it was never more evident than in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.

Thomas had been playing with a heavy heart after his sister, Chyna, was killed less than a month earlier car crash. On the night that would have been Chyna’s 23rd birthday, Thomas went off, scoring 53 points. It was an emotional night for the point guard, but when it mattered most, he turned it on.

Owning a 1-0 series lead, Boston entered Game 2 looking to take a commanding two-game lead before heading back to Washington. After allowing a 42-point first quarter at home, the Celtics turned to their MVP candidate, who responded in a major way.

The University of Washington product scored 29 of his 53 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, helping Boston to a 129-119 win. His ability to get to the hoop was truly remarkable considering his size, or lack thereof. The Wizards began face-guarding Thomas along the perimeter, so in turn, the shifty Thomas started beating his defenders off the dribble.

To say he beat them may be putting it politely. Thomas Torched the Wizards on his sister’s birthday with “MVP!” chants raining down from the TD Garden rafters. It was an unforgettable moment, and thus lands at No. 9 on our top 10 moments of the decade.

Here’s a postgame interview with (then) TNT’s David Aldridge, courtesy of the NBA:

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images