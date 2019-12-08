You just knew this would happen at some point.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been telling other teams he wants out of Cleveland. Within moments, NFL fans began consumed with paranoia over a potential marriage between Beckham and the New England Patriots.

Here’s a taste of the reaction:

Honestly, the concerns are justified.

The Patriots have shown a willingness to embrace diva receivers, and might have even more incentive to do so this offseason with Tom Brady’s future uncertain. Plus, Beckham and Brady haven’t exactly kept their fondness for one another a secret.

Stay tuned.

