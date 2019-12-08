Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You just knew this would happen at some point.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been telling other teams he wants out of Cleveland. Within moments, NFL fans began consumed with paranoia over a potential marriage between Beckham and the New England Patriots.

Here’s a taste of the reaction:

Odell to the Ravens or patriots — jordan2000 (@jordan200019) December 8, 2019

Cue Belichick coming out of the tunnel gifs — St. Nick 🎄 (@nickkb1_) December 8, 2019

Send him to the PATRIOTS — DearDeathNote (@TheWinterWave) December 8, 2019

I’d like to see Odell play for anybody but the pasty patriots. Send him to Baltimore to beat our ass for the next decade I’ll take that before the NE shit — super saiyan scoop ™ (@scooperachi) December 8, 2019

If it means I don't have to see Odell Beckham in a Patriots uniform, then sign me up. — Chris Chenard (@Sixchr) December 8, 2019

When the patriots get Odell AB and Gronk next season……….. sigh — Kevin Avila (@basedkevin11) December 8, 2019

Odell Beckham is about six months away from being a Patriot, isn’t he? — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) December 8, 2019

If I’m Odell Beckham I’d tell Tom Brady that I want the Patriots to trade for me too…That doesn’t mean it needs to happen. This isn’t a topic if the Browns are 9-3. John Dorsey isn’t going to give OBJ away after 1 year because he’s “unhappy.” Everyone in Berea should be unhappy — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 8, 2019

Odell Beckham is a mess, Patriots are gonna trade for him — 8th Hokage (@andres_veland) December 8, 2019

Patriots fans will him gone in 2021. Odell plays on his 5th team by 2022. https://t.co/P3wY43BM87 — Suffering Giants Fan (@NelsonGafanha) December 8, 2019

Y’all bout to be so sick when Patriots get odell Beckham — No 🧢 (@LadyOComedy) December 8, 2019

Honestly, the concerns are justified.

The Patriots have shown a willingness to embrace diva receivers, and might have even more incentive to do so this offseason with Tom Brady’s future uncertain. Plus, Beckham and Brady haven’t exactly kept their fondness for one another a secret.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images