At 7-5, the Pittsburgh Steelers once again will turn to Devlin “Duck” Hodges as they continue to push for the postseason.

Pittsburgh travels to Arizona in Week 14 for a matchup with Kyler Murray and the 3-8-1 Cardinals. The Steelers look to stay hot, coming into this one as winners of six of their last seven games.

Murray and Co. have been relatively solid as an offensive unit, but Arizona will need to improve on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s how to watch Steelers vs Cardinals online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

