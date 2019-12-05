The North Carolina Tar Heels have passed some, but not all, of their early-season tests, and they’ve got another big one set for Wednesday.
UNC, ranked seventh in the nation, is set to host No. 6 Ohio State at Dean Dome.
So far this season, the Tar Heels have beaten one ranked opponent in No. 13 Oregon, but fell to No. 4 Michigan on Thanksgiving. As for the Buckeyes, they sit at 7-0, with their most notable win coming against No. 23 Villanova earlier in the season.
Here’s how to watch Ohio State vs. North Carolina:
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports