Jimmy Garoppolo will make his return to Gillette Stadium next season.

(Whether he’ll be playing opposite Tom Brady remains to be seen, however.)

The New England Patriots on Sunday revealed their opponents for the 2020 regular season. The final schedule won’t be released until April, because schedule reveals now have become a thing for some reason.

The most notable aspect of Sunday’s announcement unquestionably is that the Patriots will host Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers next season. Assuming Garoppolo still is healthy and on the team, it will mark his first game in Foxboro since the Patriots traded him to the Niners in 2017.

But the Patriots have more than a few tough opponents on the schedule. In addition to facing the entire NFC West, New England will have to deal with AFC West (including the Kansas City Chiefs) and the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s the full list of teams:

The regulars in the East plus a lot of time out West. #Patriots 2020 opponents officially determined: https://t.co/5A92K25RK3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 22, 2019

At first glance, that looks like a tough road for the Patriots, regardless of what they look like next season.

That said, they probably will sleepwalk to another 13-3 record and an AFC East title.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images