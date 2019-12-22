Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some people just don’t get it.

The New England Patriots have dominated the NFL for nearly two decades, and their incredible consistency really is unparalleled in North American sports. Despite that, some refuse to give credit where credit is due.

Shawne Merriman apparently is one of those people.

The former NFL linebacker apparently wasn’t impressed by the Patriots victory against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. But Merriman didn’t resort to the tired “cheating” narrative — no, he offered something even dumber.

“Luckiest team in the league,” he tweeted.

Luckiest team in the league — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) December 22, 2019

First of all, any player or team that’s successful needs some luck along the way. That’s just the way it is.

But suggesting the Patriots’ success is a product of luck really is profoundly stupid. Perhaps Merriman still is bitter about what the Patriots did to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2006.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images