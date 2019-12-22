Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a hat-and-t-shirt night Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills to earn their 11th consecutive AFC East title. Tom Brady now has won the division in all but two seasons during his career, though one of the seasons he came up short was in 2008, when he missed the entire campaign with a torn ACL.

Patriots players understandably were in a great mood after the game, with many posing for group photos.

Here are some of best shots from the Patriots’ locker room celebration:

Yeah, nothing new for many of those players.

The Patriots can clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win next week against the Miami Dolphins. A loss by the Kansas City Chiefs in either of their two remaining games also would sew up a first-round bye for New England.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images