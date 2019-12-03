Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox got their offseason underway Monday morning when Boston announced it traded Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians for minor league pitcher Adenys Bautista.

Leon spent four seasons with the Sox and had glowing reviews from the pitching staff about throwing to him with his ability to call a strong game. But his .199 over the last three years was something that wasn’t exactly helping the team.

But he got a nice farewell Monday from his now-former team as the Red Sox’s official Twitter account posted a brief video captioned “Thank you, @sandyleon41!”

Check it out:

Boston now has one catcher (Christian Vazquez) on its 40-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images