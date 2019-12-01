Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin McCourty’s style game was strong Sunday.

The Patriots safety showed up at NRG Stadium for New England’s Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans wearing one hilarious (albeit simple) pregame outfit: a black shirt emblazoned with the notorious fake “McLovin” ID used by Fogell (played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse) in the hit movie “Superbad.”

Check it out:

Now, THAT is epic.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports