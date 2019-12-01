Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots will play the Houston Texans on Sunday night, but what shape will the defending Super Bowl champions be in?

New England ended the week with 15 players carrying “questionable” designations, 10 of which due to illnesses. Receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett reportedly are expected to play on “Sunday Night Football,” but many question marks remain across the roster.

Here’s the latest on the Patriots’ banged-up, flu-ridden roster, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

Seven #Patriots players, all starters, were listed as questionable with illnesses, from flu to cold to anything in between. While things seem to be trending in the right direction & most or all should play, this was as challenging a week as one can imagine in NE. Worth watching. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019

The plague couldn’t have struck the locker room at a worse time for the Patriots, who are just one game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC.

The 10-1 Patriots and 7-4 Texans will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

