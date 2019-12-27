Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots sure know how to commemorate an occasion.

Whether it’s hanging with their pups or spending time with their family (or both), the 2019 Patriots found countless ways to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday. And then there’s Tom Brady, who posted a video to his various social media accounts to wish his followers a Merry Christmas and happy holidays.

But Brady wasn’t the only one to share some holiday spirit on social media. In fact, several of his teammates did so as well. And with one week left to go in the regular season, a little time to recharge is just what they needed.

(You can check out a photo gallery of their celebrations here.)

Happy Holidays!

