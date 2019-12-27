There appears to be no love lost between Richard Sherman and Jim Harbaugh. At least, not from Sherman’s perspective.

The relationship between the San Francisco 49ers cornerback and Harbaugh is notoriously strained. The two have taken several jabs at each other over the years, and that continued Thursday when Sherman was asked to reflect on their relationship, which came to a head in 2013 when Sherman was on the Seattle Seahawks and Harbaugh was coaching the 49ers.

“We’ve had our history,” Sherman said of his former Standford football coach, per the Mercury Times’ Cam Inman.

“I don’t regret (what’s been said). I second that, maybe more.”

But he wasn’t done there.

“If he was (the 49ers’) coach and I was in the same position, it’d maybe be worse, now,” Sherman added. “There’s bad blood there. There’s history. That’s not me saying, ‘Oh man, the team’s bad.’ That was very personal. That was less on the 49ers and Seahawks. I didn’t care if he was coaching the dang Winnipeg Jets — he was going to get it.”

Watch: #49ers Richard Sherman is approaching return to Seattle in very business-like, non-personal fashion.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images