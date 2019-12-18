Peter King believes the Bills have a real shot Saturday in Foxboro, and his recipe for Buffalo’s success isn’t very complicated.

Bills vs. Patriots will be a matchup of two teams with fairly similar identities. Both teams already have qualified for the postseason thanks in large to their strong defenses, which continue to cover up major shortcomings on the offensive side of the ball. As such, points likely will be at a premium when these AFC East rivals meet.

With this in mind, King really likes Buffalo’s chances so as long as its second-year quarterback plays a mistake-free game.

“I think the Bills are going to win this game with one proviso, OK? If Josh Allen doesn’t turn it over,” King said on NBC Sports. “Now, that’s a big proviso because Josh Allen is a feast-or-famine guy a lot of weeks in the NFL. But if he plays an efficient game and doesn’t turn it over, I think the Buffalo Bills will win this game, not just play a close game.”

As King notes, it’s not an easy ask for Allen to not turn the ball over. The young signal-caller’s miscues doomed the Bills against the Patriots back in Week 4, as his three interceptions were awfully costly in New England’s narrow 16-10 win. Tom Brady and Co. typically are a well-oiled machine in their own building, so even one error by Allen could end up being the difference in this critical matchup.

If this comes to fruition, the Bills will be forced to watch the Patriots celebrate an 11th consecutive division title.

