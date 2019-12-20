The Celtics look to make it two straight wins Friday night but will need to do it without some key players.
Gordon Hayward (foot), Marcus Smart (eye infection), Robert Williams (hip) and Vincent Poirer (finger) all will miss Boston’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden.
Detroit has lost two of its last three, while the C’s are coming off a 109-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Here’s how to watch Pistons vs. Celtics online and on TV:
When: Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images