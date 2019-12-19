Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool Football Club can confirm an agreement has been reached with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international forward will officially become a Reds player January 1 after he finalized personal terms and passed a physical examination Wednesday.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player,” Minamino told Liverpoolfc.com. “And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world. I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.

” … My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”

In moving to Anfield, he brings an end to his five-year spell with Salzburg, whom he joined from Cerezo Osaka in January 2015.

In total, Minamino made 199 appearances for Salzburg, scoring 64 goals, while he has earned 22 caps for Japan and netted 11 times since making his debut in October 2015.

