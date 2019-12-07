No one knows what the future holds, including Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback is in the midst of his 20th year with New England and has expressed the desire to play until he’s at least 45 years old. And at age 42, he’s obviously closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Brady’s future with the Patriots after this season as he’ll become a free agent for the first time in his career. Couple that with the new house he and wife Gisele Bundchen purchased in November in Greenwich, Conn., and it makes for plenty of rumors.

Even Brady’s dad, Tom Brady Sr., doesn’t have a clue if his son will play his entire career in a Patriots uniform.

“You know, I don’t know. It’s hard for me to envision him playing somewhere else. He wants to play. But ultimately, it’s Bill’s decision,” he told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. “There’s just been insinuations here and there. This is really kind of between those two. They got to decide what they want.

“If Bill says he doesn’t want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well, Joe Montana went to Kansas City … just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won’t dictate Tommy’s future,” he added. “I’m sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him.”

We don’t doubt that, either.

Even though the QB hasn’t been as good as previous years, he’s still performing well, especially for someone who’s 42.

But until then, the Patriots will keep their eyes on this year and look to improve to 11-2 when they welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images