Bournemouth appear ready to stop Liverpool’s freight train.

The teams will meet Saturday at Vitality Stadium in a Premier League Round 16 game. Liverpool sits atop the standings with 43 points, while Bournemouth is languishing in 14th place with just 16.

The Reds are enjoying a club-record 32 game unbeaten streak, and goalkeeper Alisson’s return from suspension should boost their chances against the Cherries.

Bournemouth, losers of four consecutive games, will be without top scorer Harry Wilson, who is on loan from Liverpool and can’t play against his parent club.

Here’s how to watch Bournemouth versus Liverpool:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Gold

