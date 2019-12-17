Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vincent Poirier’s maiden NBA voyage has hit another rough patch.

The Boston Celtics announced Tuesday in a press release the center is expected to miss six weeks of action due to a fractured right pinkie finger. Poirier suffered the injury Monday during practice, and he’ll undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Poirier, 26, has played just nine games for the Celtics this season. He’s averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 4.9 minutes per game.

The Celtics earlier this month assigned him to the Maine Red Claws, with whom he played two games before Boston recalled him from their NBA G League affiliate. He averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the Red Claws.

Poirier’s injury comes at a particularly bad time, as Robert Williams’ hip injury was expected to create opportunities for the Frenchman to play more minutes for at least the next three weeks.

If Poirier returns from his injury at the end of January, as expected, he might find playing time even more difficult to come by, as his Celtics teammates grow sharper ahead of the second half of the regular season.

