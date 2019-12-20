Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you need something to get you in the holiday spirit, look no further.

The NHL’s official Twitter account tweeted out a video of several players singing the popular song “Jingle Bells” in a hilarious mashup. Names like Jack Eichel, Patrick Kane, Mitch Marner and T.J. Oshie were included. But two Boston Bruins also made the cut.

Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak teamed up for the part of the song that sings, “over the fields we go, laughing all the way.” Pastrnak seems very enthusiastic about his part. Check out the hilarious clip below, with the B’s teammates part beginning at the 27-second mark.

🎶 Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells 🎶 Happy Holidays from the NHL! pic.twitter.com/QPPgf1zBCC — NHL (@NHL) December 20, 2019

How could that not make you smile?

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images