By avoiding season-ending disappointment Saturday night, the Bruins set up a date with the team that broke their hearts last season.

Boston came out on top in its first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, earning the decision with a thrilling overtime Game 7 victory at TD Garden. David Pastrank’s game-winning goal punched the Bruins’ ticket to the second round, where the Black and Gold will meet the Florida Panthers.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions made quick work of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1, winning the best-of-seven set in five games. When Matthew Tkachuck and company host the Black and Gold for their series opener Monday night, it will mark their first game since April 29.

Here is the full schedule for the Bruins-Panthers clash. Games 5 through 7 will be played if necessary.

Game 1, May 6: Bruins at Panthers, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2, May 8: Bruins at Panthers, TBD, ESPN

Game 3, May 10: Panthers at Bruins, TBD, TNT

Game 4, May 12: Panthers at Bruins, TBD, TNT

Game 5*, May 14: Bruins at Panthers, TBD, TBD

Game 6*, May 17: Panthers at Bruins, TBD, TBD

Game 7*, May 19: Bruins at Panthers, TBD, TBD

Boston swept the regular-season series against Florida, claiming all four head-to-head matchups between the rivals. The Panthers, however, finished one point ahead of the Bruins in the final standings to claim the Atlantic Division.