The Celtics are winners of two straight, despite being down Gordon Hayward (foot) and Marcus Smart (eye infection).

Boston made easy work of the Detroit Pistons, 114-93 on Friday night at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown came up huge with 26 points, including 15 of those in the second quarter. Jayson Tatum also added 26 points of his own. Grant Williams (18) also had double-figures for the C’s, a career-high for the rookie.

The Pistons kept it close in the first quarter, but the C’s pulled away in the second and never looked back.

With the win, the Celtics moved to 19-7, while the Pistons dropped to 11-18.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Semi Ojeleye

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

TATUM DROPS 13

Detroit kept it close in the opening 12 minutes, which really isn’t a surprise considering it came into Friday’s game averaging the third-most points in the NBA.

Semi Ojeleye helped Boston get into a groove by tying things at 8-8 with a 3-point shot. Tatum followed that up with one from downtown, beginning a seven-point run in five minutes for the forward. The C’s took a six-point lead in the quarter on Romeo Langford’s first NBA bucket — a pick-and-roll left-handed layup — to make it 23-17.

The Pistons chipped away at the Celtics’ lead, making it a two-point game with 35 seconds left in the first, but the C’s took a slim 28-26 lead into the second.

Tatum led all scorers with 13 points, while the C’s shot 44.4 percent from the floor.

ALL JB

The Celtics continued to find their groove, going on an 12-0 run to take their first double-digit lead of the night, highlighted by a monster dunk from Javonte Green that sent TD Garden into a frenzy.

The Pistons closed the gap by six points, but Brown pulled off an impressive spin move to put the Celtics ahead by eight. Tatum continued his strong night with a layup that he seemingly lost control over before picking up his 15th points of the game.

🌪️Brown pic.twitter.com/HJS59FSPYM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2019

Brown dropped a quick six points when he drained one from beyond the arc and came up with a steal and made another three to extend the Celtics’ lead to 56-42. He drained yet another trey with one second left in the quarter.

Are you kidding me Jaylen!? pic.twitter.com/orMbXJHmQA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 21, 2019

Boston led 60-48 at the half, with Brown leading the way with 19 points. Tatum was just behind him with 15.

The bench impressed, notching 21 points, with five different players getting on the score sheet. The Celtics also scored 26 points on Detroit turnovers in the first half.

NOTHING BUT C’S

Daniel Theis had multiple impressive blocks on Andre Drummond to keep the Pistons from chipping into Boston’s lead. And each time Detroit came within striking distance, the C’s responded and found themselves up 71-57 with 7:32 left in the third.

The Pistons couldn’t get much going as turnovers continued to haunt them. Meanwhile, Boston was putting on a clinic and went up by 20 in the final four minutes of the quarter, before taking a 91-69 lead into the fourth.

Tatum and Brown had 26 points a piece at the end of three.

TACKO TIME!

Boston continued to build its lead, essentially putting the game further from the reach of the Pistons as it went up 100-73 with 7:33 to go, with Williams notching a career-high in points.

With Boston up 25, the TD Garden crowd was electric with their “We want Tacko!” chants and they finally got their wish with 4:31 left as Tacko Fall checked into the game.

TACKO IS IN. THIS IS NOT A DRILL stream: https://t.co/yPo3pG3LN0 pic.twitter.com/ntuqjbXHsy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2019

Boston’s lead was too much for Detroit to overcome as Fall only added salt in the Pistons’ wounds with five total points that helped seal the 114-93 win.

TACKO HOOK SHOT pic.twitter.com/1MRkgRSm0M — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2019

PLAY OF THE GAME

So quick, we had to show you again.

.@celticsvoice calls it the "quickest six" of Jaylen Brown's career. pic.twitter.com/W7qq5ixMKh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2019

UP NEXT

The C’s continue their homestand Sunday when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to town. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images